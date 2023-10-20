DPR reports 24 Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day

DONETSK, October 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 24 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and firing 76 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said on its Telegram channel.

Shelling was made using 152 mm and 155 mm caliber munitions. Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeevka, and Yasinovatsky District were under fire.

Two residential buildings and three civilian infrastructural facilities sustained damage. A local resident was killed as a result of shelling against Donetsk.