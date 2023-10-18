Kiev troops fire 107 munitions towards DPR cities and towns in past 24 hours

DONETSK, October 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 107 munitions of various types towards various populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on October 17, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 22 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery, including with cluster charge. In the Gorlovka area, eight shelling attacks were registered, involving 152mm artillery shells, including with cluster charge. Five shelling attacks took place in the Yasinovataya area, all of them involving 155mm munitions," the mission said in its daily bulletin.

"Overall, 107 munitions of various types were fired," the statement says.

The attacks targeted Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Donetsk, Makeyevka and the Yasinovataya district. No casualties among civilians were reported.