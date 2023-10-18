Missile hits apartment block in Zaporozhye due to Ukraine's blunder — politician

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, a blunder by air defense troops of Ukraine caused a missile to hit an apartment building in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye, said Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement.

"A series of explosions was heard in the temporarily occupied administrative center of the region and on its outskirts. According to preliminary information, one of the explosions was caused by a [missile that] hit an apartment building as a result of criminal deeds by clumsy air defense troops of the Ukrainian armed forces," Rogov wrote on Telegram.

He added that Ukrainian missile defenses pose the largest threat to the country’s civilian population. In his words, at least five explosions were heard in the city of Zaporozhye in the early hours of Wednesday.