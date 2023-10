MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A series of powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye in the early hours of Wednesday, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

According to the report, at least five blasts were heard.

As of 1.50 a.m. Moscow time, an air raid warning is in place in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolayev regions, as well as in Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.