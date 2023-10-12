Ukrainian drone suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems near Bryansk — governor

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A fixed-wing Ukrainian drone was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems while approaching the western Russian city of Bryansk, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram late on Thursday.

"Ukrainian terrorists made a yet another attempt to carry out a drone attack. A fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed on the outskirts of the city of Bryansk by Russian electronic warfare systems," the governor said.

"The UAV carried an explosive device, which detonated when it crashed. There have been no casualties," he added.

Emergency services are working at the scene.