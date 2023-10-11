Roof of mine collapses in Perm region, one person killed — Emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A roof collapse occurred in a mine in the Perm region, one person was killed, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reported.

"On October 12, at 00:08 (10:08 p.m. Moscow time), the operational duty shift received a message about a collapse in the mine. <…> It was established that a roof collapse occurred in a chamber of the Ust-Yaivinsky potassium mine in the urban district of Berezniki. According to preliminary information, there were 83 people in the mine. Unfortunately, there was a fatality as a result of the collapse," the ministry says.

There are 27 rescuers and eight units of equipment working at the scene of the collapse, of which 14 people and three units of equipment are from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.