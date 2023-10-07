Private home near Moscow slightly damaged in drone attack

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Specialists have detected some insignificant damage to a private home in the town of Istra near Moscow after a drone crash this morning, Tatyana Vitusheva, head of the municipal district, said.

On her Telegram channel, she said that the investigators detected some damage to the roof of a private building not far from the crash site. She noted that there were no casualties and the drone is being examined.

The drone was shot down at 05:05 a.m. Moscow time over Istra heading to Moscow. It is being established whether it was carrying an explosive charge, Vitusheva said.