Ukrainian forces fire 123 shells on DPR over past 24 hours

DONETSK, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 123 shells on the Donetsk People's Republic’s (DPR) settlements on October 1, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The enemy fired 15 shells of 155 mm caliber in the Donetsk area, 17 shells of 155 mm and 152 mm caliber in the Gorlovka area, and one shell of 155 mm caliber in the Yasinovataya area. A total of 123 various shells were fired," the report said.

Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yelenovka, Zaytsevo and the Yasinovataya area came under fire.