Air defense systems shoot down missile over Dzhankoi, no victims reported

SIMFEROPOL, October 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems in the Republic of Crimea shot down a missile over Dzhankoi; shrapnel damaged warehouses, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Air defenses shot down a missile over Dzhankoi. Storage facilities were damaged by shrapnel. Nobody was killed or injured. The head of the city administration, Igor Viktorovich Ivin, is at the site and personally reports on the situation," Aksyonov blogged.

Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Crimean leader, wrote on his Telegram channel that according to preliminary data it was an S-200 missile.