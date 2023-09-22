40 shelling attacks staged by Ukrainian troops in DPR during day

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged 40 shelling attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving seven civilians wounded, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The enemy staged 40 shelling attacks. As many as 129 rounds were fired from 152mm and 155mm artillery systems at the republic’s cities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, seven civilians were wounded, including five in Donetsk and two in Yasinovataya. Nine residential houses were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka, and three civilian infrastructure facilities.