Fire at Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol localized

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. The fire at the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol that was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike has been localized, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Friday.

"Firefighters have coped with the flame. The fire at the fleet headquarters has been localized. The situation is under control. Washing-down continues, damaged structures are being removed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called on the city residents to refrain from using their personal cars in the city’s center.

Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. As a result of the strike, the shock wave broke windows in ten houses. There were no casualties among civilians. One serviceman is missing. According to the Russian defense ministry, five missiles were shot down by the air defense system.