US authorities arrest Russian citizen on charges of illegal export of electronics

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. US authorities arrested Russian citizen Maxim Marchenko on charges of purchasing dual-use microelectronics in violation of the sanctions regime, according to the statement published on the website of the US Department of Justice, which serves as the country's Attorney General's Office.

"As alleged, Maxim Marchenko participated in an illicit procurement network that provided military grade microelectronics to end users in Russia. Following Russia’s unjust invasion of Ukraine, Marchenko and his co-conspirators are alleged to have used shell companies and other deceptive measures in order to secure U.S.-manufactured microelectronics, with applications including in rifle scopes, night-vision goggles, thermal optics, and weapon systems, for use by Russians. This Office will relentlessly pursue those who seek to flout U.S. law in order to supply Russia with military technology," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement.

According to the website, "Marchenko and other members of the conspiracy used Hong Kong-based shell companies, principally operated by Marchenko, to conceal the fact that payments for the OLED micro-displays were coming from Russia. In total, between in or about May 2022 and in or about August 2023, Marchenko’s shell companies funneled a total of more than $1.6 million to the United States in support of the procurement network’s efforts to smuggle the OLED micro-displays to Russia."

This case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division and Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises Unit.