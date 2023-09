MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region has been repelled by Russian air defense systems, the local emergencies agencies said on Sunday.

"At 9:15 p.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian troops tries to deliver a missile strike on the city of Tokmak. Russia’s air defense forces repelled the attack. No damage or casualties were reported," the spokesman said.