Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has been shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At about 8:40 p.m. Moscow time on September 17, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems over the Belgorod Region," it said.

According to Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the drone was downed in the Belgorod district. "According to preliminary data, no one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.