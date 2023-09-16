Russian air defense systems eliminate Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has attempted an attack on Russian soil with a drone which was eliminated by Russian air defense systems over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On September 16, about 1 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on targets in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty eliminated the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.