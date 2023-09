DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the Kirovsky District of Donetsk with cluster munitions six times over one hour, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

The first shelling attack was registered at 09:50 a.m. Ukrainian troops have also been shelling the Kuybyshevsky District from the direction of Galitsynovka firing a total of 14 shells.