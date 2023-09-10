Donetsk People’s Republic says Kiev troops shelled its territory 80 times in past day

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 80 times on Saturday, firing 225 munitions of various types, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 92 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel. "A total of 225 munitions of various types were fired."

The shelling attacks left two civilians dead and five injured. Five houses and four infrastructure facilities in Donetsk were damaged.

A total of 39 shelling attacks were reported in the republic on the previous day, Friday, September 8.