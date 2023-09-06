One civilian killed, 10 wounded in DPR in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past day

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and ten more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Wednesday.

"During the day, one civilian - a woman born in 1954 - was reportedly killed in the Petrovskdy district. Ten civilians received various wounds in Donetsk, Staromikhailovka, Volnovakha, and Vladimirovka," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, 83 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the DPR in the past day. Some 280 shells were fired from 155mm artillery systems and multiple launch rockets systems,.