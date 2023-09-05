No casualties as drone downed in Tver Region northwest of Moscow

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A drone was destroyed near Konakovo in the Tver Region northwest of Moscow; there were no casualties, the local government said on its Telegram channel.

"On the morning of September 5, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces destroyed a drone in the Konakovo District of the Tver Region. There were no casualties. Emergencies services are working at the scene," the government said in a statement.

Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya instructed regional agencies to provide all necessary assistance to them.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that air defenses downed a drone flying toward Moscow near Zavidovo in the Tver Region.