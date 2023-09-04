Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 37 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 37 times over the past day, two civilians were killed and 11 sustained wounds, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 37 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a report posted on its Telegram channel adding that "110 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks."

According to the report, two civilians were killed and 11 more, including three children, were wounded, while 18 residential buildings and nine local infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the delivered strikes.

A total of 75 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on September 3.