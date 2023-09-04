Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained Belarusian national Anatoly Grigorchuk for attempted smuggling of explosives and firearms; he is being accused of crime, committed as part of an organized crime group, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"Belarusian national Anatoly Mikhaylovich Grigorchuk was detained during investigative operations in the capital region. He is being accused of [attempted smuggling of poisonous, explosive, radioactive substances or ammunition by a group of people in conspiracy]. A Moscow court put him in a detention facility," the source said.

According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region. His charges carry up to 10 years in prison.