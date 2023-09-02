Two Ukrainian UAVs intercepted over Belgorod region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Kiev launched another drone attack on Russian territory, but two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was intercepted over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on Saturday.

"On the morning of September 2, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles of an aircraft type on Russian territory was prevented. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.