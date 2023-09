MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Zhitomir Region in the northern part of Ukraine early on Monday, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

No other details are known at this point. The local authorities are yet to comment on the report.

By now, air raid alerts have been declared in the majority of Ukrainian regions.

Earlier on Friday, the same media outlet reported about explosions in the Vinnitsa Region in central Ukraine.