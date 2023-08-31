42 settlement in Primorye Region cut off access to roads due to torrential rains

VLADIVOSTOK, August 31. /TASS/. Forty-two settlements in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region have been cut off access to roads following torrential rains and subsequent flooding, the press service of the emergencies ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Forty-two settlements in eight municipalities are cut off. <…> In all, 32 road sections are flooded," it said, adding that 159 residential houses, including 32 apartment blocks in 19 municipalities are flooded.

The Primorye Region has been enduring heavy rains since early August. A federal-level state of emergency was imposed in the region on August 25. More than 5,000 households were affected by floods triggered by the rains. Serious damage was done to the farming sector, road infrastructure, and social facilities. Overall damages is currently estimated at seven billion rubles (72.69 million US dollars).