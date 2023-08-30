Two fixed-wing drones downed over Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed two fixed-wing drones over the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured.

"Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian terrorist attack. Two fixed-wing drones were downed over the Bryansk District. No damage or injuries were caused," the governor said.

Emergency and security services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Previously, Bogomaz reported that seven drones of various types were downed over the Bryansk Region since the beginning of Wednesday.