Lightning causes mines at Ukrainian-Belarusian border to explode

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Mines have exploded on a section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported, adding that a lightning caused the detonation of the ammunition.

According to the newspaper, there was an explosion of several mines at a fence "covering a certain section of the border". Where exactly the incident occurred is not reported, but it is known that there were no casualties.

The information about the causes of the detonation was confirmed to Ukrainskaya Pravda by sources in military circles, as well as by a representative of the Ukrainian State Border Service Andrey Demchenko.

On June 30, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ordered the reinforcement of troops in the direction of Belarus. On July 10, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian military Sergey Nayev said that the servicemen were reinforcing positions and engineering barriers in the Volynsk, Zhytomyr and Rovno Regions and mined the approaches to them.