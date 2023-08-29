{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Lightning causes mines at Ukrainian-Belarusian border to explode

The exact location remains unknown, with no casualties reported

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Mines have exploded on a section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported, adding that a lightning caused the detonation of the ammunition.

According to the newspaper, there was an explosion of several mines at a fence "covering a certain section of the border". Where exactly the incident occurred is not reported, but it is known that there were no casualties.

The information about the causes of the detonation was confirmed to Ukrainskaya Pravda by sources in military circles, as well as by a representative of the Ukrainian State Border Service Andrey Demchenko.

On June 30, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ordered the reinforcement of troops in the direction of Belarus. On July 10, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian military Sergey Nayev said that the servicemen were reinforcing positions and engineering barriers in the Volynsk, Zhytomyr and Rovno Regions and mined the approaches to them.

Tags
UkraineBelarus
Bodies of three people found at site of Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash — officials
It is reported that there are no casualties among the population, and the settlement sustained no damage
Read more
Erdogan to arrive for talks with Putin in Sochi on September 4 — TV
This will be a one-day visit that will mostly focus on the fate of the grain deal, the media specified
Read more
Rally in Niger urges country’s military leaders to cooperate with Russia — report
According to the report, the supporters of the council condemned France "for trampling on Niger's independence and sovereignty" and demanded that the military "prioritize the development of partnership with Russia"
Read more
Russian schools to hold exercise on actions during emergencies for first time
The exercise will be based on a complex terrorist threat scenario involving both educators and security personnel
Read more
Ukraine’s state debt reaching $133 bln — finance ministry
The amount of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine moved up by $146.23 bln hryvnia or by $4 bln in July, the ministry informed
Read more
Maiden flight of import substituted SJ-100 airplane is great success — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov points out that the aircraft is to be outfitted with the domestic engines
Read more
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Read more
Main defendant in ex-DPR head murder case charged with terrorism, espionage
Alexander Pogorelov, is being accused of an attempted murder of a state official or a public activist, as well as illegal procurement, handover, sale or possession of explosives or explosive devices, the source said
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Read more
Ukrainian troops attempt several attacks on Russian positions in Gorlovka area
It is reported that Russian forces were trying to improve their positions in the Gorlovka area
Read more
Teenager arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack at Krasnoyarsk market
Law enforcement officials reported that the ninth-grader was detained while buying components for a homemade explosive device
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Russia introduces FPV system to intercept, destroy Ukrainian drones, developer’s CEO says
The system is not seen as a replacement for any of the air defense tools currently in place, Dmitry Kuzyakin noted
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
Read more
Russia’s coal export has passed peak levels, expected to fall further on — experts
It is noted that the fact that China and India, one of key importers, will seek to providing their economies with own coal, will influence negatively
Read more
Investigation of murder of DPR ex-head Alexander Zakharchenko complete — source
The case is being investigated by the Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the DPR
Read more
Ceasefire not enough to achieve peace in Ukraine, says French president
Emmanuel Macron called on diplomats to step up efforts to pave the way for "lasting peace"
Read more
Russia to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Mali – Russian mission to UN
According to Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization, the West does not know how to cooperate with the countries of the Global South "on an equal and respectful basis"
Read more
Hungarian President believes conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved militarily
"Therefore, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. I expressed this strong opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and privately," Katalin Novak said
Read more
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
Zimbabwean MFA summons EU ambassadors over report by election observers
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murvira accused the EU mission of misleading the world about how the elections were held
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to go on fighting for long time if losses are minimized
The President of Ukraine noted that the country is even ready to live in conditions of hostilities "following the example of Israel"
Read more
Serbian party comes up with initiative to join BRICS
According to the statement of the party, almost two-thirds of citizens perceive the country's membership in the association as a better and more acceptable integration option
Read more
Emirati company seeks license to produce SSJ 100 jets — newspaper
It is reported that SJI is attempting to persuade Italian authorities to lift the seizure
Read more
Putin tells Modi that Lavrov will represent Russia at G20 — Modi’s office
While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, Narendra Modi thanked the Russian president for the country’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency
Read more
North Korean Navy to become part of nuclear deterrence force — Kim Jong-Un
The leader of the DPRK said that all branches of the armed forces "will receive new equipment" in accordance with the "policy of the expanded use of tactical nuclear weapons"
Read more
Fukushima water not dangerous, but international monitoring necessary — scientist
Stepan Kalmykov noted that, according to official Japanese data, the discharged water does not contain hazardous radionuclides such as cesium or strontium
Read more
Google's monetary debt to Russian creditors exceeds 211 million dollars
In May 2022, the Russian subsidiary of the company declared its intention to file for bankruptcy, stating that it could not meet its financial obligations
Read more
Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Russia on September 8 — Bloomberg
The Turkish president plans to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss a grain deal, the report said
Read more
Domestically-produced SJ-100 plane makes first flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
This was announced on Tuesday in the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia
Read more
Ex-employee of US consulate pleads guilty to collecting data about special military op
According to Robert Shonov, he was approached by US embassy employees "seeking information about the key developments in Russia"
Read more
Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious
Read more
Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone
The President of Ukraine answered the question whether he allows the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation
Read more
Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center to open division at Vostochny this year
The head of the CTC Maxim Kharlamov noted that so far the branch has not been formally opened, because it is necessary to amend the charter of the Center
Read more
Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya also published a video showing damaged equipment and "corpses of Ukrainian attack aircraft"
Read more
Russian forces take strategic stronghold, destroy Ukrainian troop company near Kupyansk
Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware
Read more
Sovcomflot posts $496 mln net profit under IFRS for 1H 2023
The company remains committed to the policy of paying 50% of dividends from adjusted net profit under IFRS in rubles, the press service noted
Read more
West’s approval of Kiev’s strikes on Crimea 'casus belli' hastening Apocalypse — Medvedev
According to the Russian Security Council deputy chairman, it represents direct legal evidence of the West’s complicity in the war against Russia on the side of Stepan Bandera’s state
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption
The timing of the restoration of the plant is currently unknown
Read more
Kazakh military arrives in Belarus to take part in CSTO drills
The drills are envisioned as a joint exercise with the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, dubbed Combat Brotherhood 2023
Read more
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian command post with arms and documents in DPR
The Russian Guard’s press office reported on a whole arsenal of foreign-made armaments and ammunition for their destruction
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Grad rocket launcher, arms hangar in Kherson area
Eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 11 others suffered wounds of varying severity
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian echelon with ammunition in Donetsk area
"The coordinates of the target were immediately transferred to the ground-based missile system crew, which carried out a precision strike," the Russian Defense Ministry stated
Read more
Whoosh may pay $11.95 mln in interim dividends for 2023
The company's revenue for the first half of 2023 under the IFRS increased by 62% year-on-year and reached $45.96 mln
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
Ukrainian military steps up bombardments of Novaya Kakhovka over two weeks — mayor
Vladimir Leontiev said that a young man was wounded over the weekend as a result of a shelling
Read more
Ukraine's promised F-16 jets to end up as war trophies at exhibition in Russia — expert
Despite the plans to supply F-16 jets, North Korea believes that it is the US and Western countries that will suffer a "strategic defeat"
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian aircraft armament, ammo site in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 185 enemy troops in the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Read more
Senior Russian security official describes situation in Transnistria as difficult
"Obviously, the current situation in Moldova is fraught with risks not only for its internal but also for regional security," Alexey Shevtsov said
Read more
Macron’s remarks about approach to world events show West starting to sober up — diplomat
Addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors, the French leader said that the international situation was becoming more complicated and this was fraught with the risk of the West and especially Europe becoming weaker
Read more
UN unable to meet Russia’s conditions for resuming Black Sea grain deal — Turkish expert
Discussions and consultations on the restart of the previous grain deal will still continue but no breakthrough results should be expected in the current situation, Hasan Oktay said
Read more
Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers
No casualties reported
Read more
Washington hamstrung in formulating viable security guarantees for Ukraine — WSJ
It is noted that without credible packages of support, Russia is unlikely to be deterred from continuing the special military operation
Read more
Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron
According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged"
Read more
Press review: EU still hooked on sanctions high and Kiev seen shifting to 2024 battle prep
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 28th
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine security guarantees to last until 2024 — newspaper
According to the media, the lack of harmonization of bilateral agreements between the allies may become a problem
Read more
Ukrainian forces pull reserves to DPR’s Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin added that the situation in the Maryinka area remained the same
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Lebanon issued arrest warrants for two Russian nationals accused of espionage – report
According to Naharnet, the investigating judge of the country's military tribunal, Fadi Sawwan, accused them of "crimes related to providing the Israeli enemy with information that endangers" Lebanese security
Read more
US provides $300 mln for 'subversive activities' in CIS in 2023 — Russian Security Council
Alexey Shevtsov noted that "the Westerners, especially Anglo-Saxons, zealously guard this instrument of their external influence"
Read more
Erdogan expects to meet with Putin before UNGA kicks off — source in Ankara
The heads of state will reportedly discuss both the original grain deal and potential alternatives, including the supplies to countries in need
Read more
Russian aerospace forces hit command centers of terrorists in Syria
Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, stressed that the Russian side calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and embark on the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
UAE sees its ties with West 'unbroken' after invitation to BRICS — Bloomberg
"We are focusing on our growth [in trade] with the United States. We have a growth of about $23 billion. That is a growth from $20 billion last year. There is a huge work that is happening with the West," Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down by air defense system in Belgorod Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was stopped at around 21:00 Moscow time
Read more
Bank of Russia registers new money transfer system
It is noted that payments via Kwikpay can be made using a mobile app to thirty seven countries, including certain CIS, EU and Asian nations
Read more
Kim Jong-Un warns of risk of nuclear war in waters around Korean Peninsula
Confrontational actions by US, Japan and South Korea destabilize Korean Peninsula region, North Korean leader says
Read more
Disruptions in operation of X platform reported in numerous countries — Downdetector
The largest number of messages was registered in the USA, Great Britain and Canada
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Scholz, Macron wonder why Putin kept quiet about sanctions in 2022 talks with them — Bild
At the same time, the German chancellor noted that the Russian president had explained his point of view on what was happening in Ukraine
Read more
Putin to continue staying up to date with import substitution in aviation — Kremlin
The president’s schedule does not include a visit to the Yakovlev plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur so far, the Kremlin Spokesman noted
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
IMF head to visit China, Indonesia, India between August 30, September 10 — report
According to the media, from August 30 to September 3, Kristalina Georgieva will visit China, where she will meet with top Chinese leaders
Read more
West set to intensify recon, intelligence activity during CSTO drills — joint staff chief
According to Anatoly Sidorov, the West tries to obtain as much information as possible about troop composition, drill locations and the number of participants
Read more
Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR
According to the report, the enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days
Read more
Ukrainian defense minister says country’s mobilization plan hasn’t been met yet
There are suggestions in the Ukrainian media that due to serious losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, a new mobilization plan may be announced
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev
"This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Read more
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian army strongholds in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military has sharply decreased its activity near the settlement of Rabotino west of Verbovoye, the report specifies
Read more
Russian Su-30 prevents border violation by US Reaper drone over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center of Russia reported that when the Su-30 approached, the UAV turned in the opposite direction from the state border of Russia
Read more
Ukrainian drone destroyed over Black Sea — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian territory
Read more
Russian diplomat highlights Lavrov’s role in admitting Ethiopia to BRICS
It will become a member of the association from January 1, 2024
Read more
US presidential candidate Ramaswamy says ready to `accept Russian control' of new regions
Vivek Ramaswamy did not say if "accepting Russian control" would mean US recognition of the new Russian regions
Read more
Russia creates cutting-edge, stealth mobile coastal defense radar
It will enable strike weapons furnished with missiles operational within a range of around 400 km to address the tasks of detecting naval targets at these ranges and issuing preliminary target acquisition data
Read more
Israeli strike leaves Aleppo airport out of service — Syrian Defense Ministry
Aleppo International Airport was targeted twice earlier this year
Read more
Russian Mi-35M gunships wipe out Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman area
It is reported that the helicopter pilots fired the rockets at a low altitude, flying at a speed of about 300 km/h to dodge enemy air defenses
Read more
Ukraine loses 50 men killed in attempts to attack flanks near Ugledar on weekend
Earlier, Yan Gagin reported that Ukrainian troops had built up a group in the area
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian cruise missile off Crimean coast — top brass
The ministry reported earlier on Monday that air defense alert forces had shot down two Ukrainian attack drones over Crimea
Read more
Sailor of Russia’s Northern Fleet charged with treason
The military court is set to start hearings on the merits of the case on September 19
Read more
France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron
The French leader stated that the rebels put Niger’s population at risk by "refusing to fight terrorism and moving away from beneficial economic policy"
Read more
First Saudi Arabia-bound Russian cargo crosses Iran via North-South corridor — news agency
According to the report, freight train consisting of 36 containers entered Iran for the first time via the Ince Burun border crossing point
Read more
Putin gets updates on special op from commanders, soldiers — Kremlin
The Russian leader "has a lively interest in everything" and is therefore updated on the latest developments on the frontline, "in terms of battles and the provision of supplies and everyday issues," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Israel warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine
As specified in the department, this recommendation especially applies to Hasidic pilgrims who may wish to visit their shrines on Ukrainian territory on the occasion of the Jewish New Year
Read more