Investigation of murder of DPR ex-head Alexander Zakharchenko complete — source

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The investigation of the assassination of former DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko, which took place in 2018, is complete, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"The investigation of the criminal case is complete," the source said, adding that the case was investigated by the DPR directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee.

According to the source, there are four defendants on this case, including main defendant Alexander Pogorelov.

"In addition to Pogorelov, defendants on this case are: Artyom Yena, charged with [assistance in terrorist activity], Vasily Churilov, accused of [participation in a terrorist group] and Alexander Timoshenko, accused of [preparation for espionage] and two counts of [espionage]," the source said.

Alexander Zakharchenko was one of the leaders of the protest movement in Donbass in 2014 and a DPR militia unit commander. In August, 2014, he became the chairman of the Council of Ministers of DPR; on November 2, 2014, he won the regional election, becoming the head of the republic. On August 31, 2018, he suffered mortal wound in an explosion in downtown Donetsk. His bodyguard also died, and 12 more people were injured in the explosion.