Russian Air Defense Troops down Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Lyubertsy

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops have foiled Kiev's attempt to attack Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone and shot it down in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 28, at about 4:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone. It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.