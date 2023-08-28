{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian Air Defense Troops down Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Lyubertsy

It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops have foiled Kiev's attempt to attack Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone and shot it down in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 28, at about 4:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone. It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Troops destroy drone flying towards Moscow — mayor
There are no casualties and no destruction, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Plans to send warplanes to Kiev increasing West’s involvement in conflict – Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, this is evidenced by the plans of European states to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighters and Mi-24V helicopters
Read more
BRICS doesn’t want to infringe on anyone’s interests but wants to develop its projects
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, it is only necessary that the association not be hindered from implementing mutually beneficial projects
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
F-16 deliveries to Ukraine to plunge all of Europe into abyss of nuclear war — expert
"The realities clearly show that the instigator forcing its satellites to supply various murderous weapons to Ukraine, blocking the peaceful settlement of the conflict and plunging the whole of Europe into the abyss of a terrible nuclear war is precisely the United States," the expert said
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine has organized production on missiles, artillery
The Minister for Strategic Industries of the country Oleksandr Kamyshin said earlier that the capacity of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex doubled in July
Read more
Russia says its forces hit Ukrainian radar, ammunition depot
As stated in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Russian aviation, missile troops and artillery inflicted defeat on manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 144 districts in a day
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen in Kherson Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, five vehicles, an M-777 artillery system manufactured by the United States and an enemy D-30 howitzer were also destroyed
Read more
Haikou resumes passenger flights to Seoul
South Korea's T'way Air operates flights twice a week
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike
It is also reported that Russian military struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Prigozhin identified as one of victims of recent plane crash north of Moscow – authorities
The identities of all 10 victims have been established
Read more
Minsk’s application for BRICS membership to be considered on priority basis – top diplomat
Foreign Minister of the Republic Sergei Aleinik said that Minsk is counting on active work within the community, while he "has something to offer"
Read more
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
Read more
Air raid alert canceled throughout Ukraine
Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev and Cherkasy regions
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, incidents were recorded in the area of Al-Tanf
Read more
Indian lander sends back first data from Moon
ISRO official Bee Darukesh told the Press Trust of India news agency that the results came as a surprise to experts
Read more
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
Read more
Two Ukrainian Su-25 planes, 9 HIMARS rockets, 30 drones downed during past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near the village of Zalivnoye, Zaporozhye region
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Russia says its forces successfully struck airfield in Kiev Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, all designated objects were hit
Read more
ECOWAS proposes to rebels in Niger to meet in neutral place – commissioner
The community has also asked them to release ousted President Mohamed Bazum as a gesture of goodwill, the organization's political, peace and security commissioner, Abdel Fatau Musah, said
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS leaders deal with real issues, unlike their Western counterparts
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24
Read more
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Read more
Biden became Ukraine’s hostage, Russian Security Council deputy chairman says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Western political consultants, media outlets and even US President’s allies in the Democratic Party realize this
Read more
Plane heading from Moscow sends distress signal, lands safely
The Airbus A321 airliner had sent a distress signal 90 minutes after takeoff
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
Russia’s economic vector shifting from West to East — finance minister
Anton Siluanov stressed that Russia is successfully resolving the tasks of commodity exchanges and payments with the BRICS countries
Read more
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Read more
Up to 18 militants killed as Syrian army repels attempted attack in Idlib governorate
They were eliminated while trying to break through the defenses of the Syrian troops, said Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Central Air Forces in Syria
Read more
Ukrainian Air Force may start using F-16 jets next spring — top defense official
At the same time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that the use of F-16 fighters would be a "serious turning point" in the conflict
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
Zelensky hopes for more weapons supplies from West in September
According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine-clearing equipment
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
News Front reporter wounded in assassination attempt in Kherson Region – governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the war correspondent was wounded
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Kiev will try to mobilize over 300,000 Ukrainians before spring, says politician
On August 23, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the military had asked him to step up mobilization measures
Read more
Largest Loch Ness Monster hunt in 50 years comes to nothing
In total, around 200 people from all over the world, including Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Finland, the US and Germany, were involved in the search despite the rainy weather
Read more
US prepares to deploy two brigades armed with precision weapons in Asia-Pacific
It is reported that the US attaches special significance to joint building of the regional global missile defense system segment with Japan and South Korea
Read more
Mandatary evacuation of over 11,000 people considered in Kharkov Region
And about. Andrey Kanashevich, the head of the Kupyansk regional military administration, named the increased intensity of shelling and forest fires as the reasons for this
Read more
Press review: Ankara ambition drives grain mission and failing Kiev drones Moscow airports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 23rd
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 130 people in south of Donetsk region over past day
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as D-20, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers
Read more
Business jet crashes in Tver Region killing ten
"There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died," the source reported
Read more
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
Read more
Finance minister expects Russian economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023
Anton Siluanov noted that he expects inflation to remain at 6% this year
Read more
Fallen drone found in field in Orel Region
Governor Andrei Klychkov noted that there is no danger to the inhabitants of the region
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kupyansk
The enemy in the area lost up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and wounded
Read more
Ukrainian troops using guided bombs in Zaporozhye Region
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military-technical center, clarified that Ukrainian military personnel are using Joint Direct Attack Munition type bombs, including in the area of ​​the village of Vasilyevka
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk region
The enemy lost up to 240 soldiers, said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov
Read more
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Read more
Google's monetary debt to Russian creditors exceeds 211 million dollars
In May 2022, the Russian subsidiary of the company declared its intention to file for bankruptcy, stating that it could not meet its financial obligations
Read more
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 200 people, some Western artillery in Zaporozhye Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian group of troops successfully repelled five attacks by Ukrainian forces in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino and Uspenovka
Read more
Russian tank destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle near Kupyansk – ministry
The tank crews have a widespread practice of firing from sheltered firing positions and successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian forces pulverize Ukraine’s elite 10th Corps units in Zaporozhye area — politician
It is reported that US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) used by the 46th and 82nd Ukrainian brigades are being actively engaged for the first time
Read more
Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test-fires Kalibr missile in Sea of Japan
The target imitated a surface ship
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade volume up 21.7% in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the figure reached $18.7 billion
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to go on fighting for long time if losses are minimized
The President of Ukraine noted that the country is even ready to live in conditions of hostilities "following the example of Israel"
Read more
Russian Su-30 prevents border violation by US Reaper drone over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center of Russia reported that when the Su-30 approached, the UAV turned in the opposite direction from the state border of Russia
Read more
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa re-elected for second term — Reuters
According to the commission, Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes as a result of the vote count, while his main rival Nelson Chamisa - 44%
Read more
Russian forces put end to activities of Ukrainian sabotage group in DPR
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group was in the area of ​​the settlement of Urozhaynoye
Read more
Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya also published a video showing damaged equipment and "corpses of Ukrainian attack aircraft"
Read more
Domodedovo, Vnukovo airports temporarily suspend air traffic — aviation services
"Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports are temporarily closed for receiving and dispatching aircraft," the source said
Read more
Lawmaker says Kiev regime’s main phobia is lack of Western support
On Sunday, Zelensky said in an interview that he fears to transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia in order not to be left alone
Read more
Russian Air Defense Troops destroy drone flying towards Moscow — mayor
There are no casualties and no destruction, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Three children wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops
According to the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, they have shrapnel wounds and contusions
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Moscow airports resume operations — emergency services
"The airports have started both sending and receiving airplanes," the source said
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Prigozhin did make mistakes, but he also achieved results for common cause — Putin
The Russian leader has known Yevgeny Prigozhin since the early 1990s
Read more
Battlegroup Center repels 7 attacks of Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman area
According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants
Read more
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Read more
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Read more
Ukraine’s attack repelled near Staromayorskoye, Priyutnoye in DPR
According to Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the Vostok grouping of troops, in Staromayorsky and north of Novomayorsky, Russian rocket and cannon artillery crews destroyed Ukrainian strongholds
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya expanding plantations of new mango-flavored variety of pineapple
Due to its relatively modest scale, this agricultural product is still rarely found on the local market
Read more
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
Niger’s authorities dropped idea of expelling more ambassador at last minute – radio
According to radio station RFI, high-ranking military officials recognized the need to "distance themselves from France", but urged not to limit relations with other Western countries
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine reveals EU leaders’ subordination to Washington — ex-Italian PM Conte
"The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the logic of escalation, did not lead to a military defeat for Russia," Giuseppe Conte said
Read more
Kyrgyz, Tajik military arrived in Belarus to take part in Combat Brotherhood drills
The maneuvers will take place from 1 to 6 September
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Yandex co-founder Volozh asks EU to remove sanctions against him
EU officials are expected to review the appeal next month, according to the Financial Times
Read more
Losses of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade amount to 75-80% — Chechen leader
"This situation is making many of them pause and think and make the only right choice to lay their arms down," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian servicemen repelled five attacks by assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Read more
Expanded BRICS to consolidate its positions in G20 – Lavrov
As the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, "formally, the division of the G20 into the G-7+ and BRICS+ is acquiring practical features"
Read more
Ukraine admits it can’t intercept Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
The Ukrainian military command expects the arrival of American Patriot air defense systems but "they are also not a panacea" because quite a large number of these systems is needed, Ukrainian Air Force Command Spokesman Yury Ignat said
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Kupyansk
The enemy had lost up to three platoons, two tanks, one mortar unit and two Kozak armored vehicles over the past day
Read more
Russian Air Defense Troops destroy two Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Region
"Early in the morning, another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian facilities was foiled," the ministry said
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone
The President of Ukraine answered the question whether he allows the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation
Read more
Retired GRU Colonel Kvachkov sentenced to 13 years in jail
The second defendant in the case, Alexander Kiselyov, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Read more
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Read more
Crashing drone damaged apartment building in Kursk – governor
Nothing was set alight and none of the residents were hurt
Read more
Situation around South Ossetia was ‘trial balloon’ on isolating Russia, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed out that Moscow "dealt with it rather quickly"
Read more
Nigerien security forces eliminate dozens of militants
According to Nigerien Defense Ministry, over 200 motorcycles and five automobiles the terrorists had been using have been captured and destroyed
Read more
Ex-commander of Russian troops in Syria to head Russian Aerospace Forces
Since October 2013, Surovikin served as the commander of the Eastern Military District
Read more