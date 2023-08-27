News Front reporter wounded in assassination attempt in Kherson Region – governor

GENICHESK, August 27. /TASS/. A military correspondent of the News Front agency was wounded in a life attempt committed by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson Region, the region’s acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, said on Sunday.

"Today, Ukrainian militants used a FVP drone to make an attempt to kill New Front war correspondent Lex [codename]. His car was traced near Alyoshki and a bomb was dropped on it. Lex received a wound," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, the journalist’s car was seriously damaged.