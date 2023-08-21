Two Ukrainian drones crash off Crimea after being jammed by Russia

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones that tried to attack Russia were jammed by Russian radioelectronic warfare systems and crashed in the Black Sea northwest of Crimea late on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On 21 August at around 23:00 [11:00 p.m.] Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones was foiled. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected by air defence facilities on duty and suppressed by electronic warfare systems," the ministry said.

As a result, the drones "lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km northwest of the Crimean peninsula.".