Number of victims in Moscow sewer tunnel grows to five

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The number of victims of the illegal trip to Moscow underground tunnels has increased to five, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"We can already confirm the death of five participants of the illegal trip. One more body was found near the Zaryadye part," the source said.

Earlier, four discovered bodies were reported.

"The body of the fifth deceased participant was spotted by a captain of a ship passing by the Zaryadya Park. The body, presumably, was retrieved near the Krymsky Bridge," the source said.

The illegal trip took place earlier. A strong rain started in Moscow, causing an abrupt rise of the water level inside the tunnel, leaving almost no chances for survival. Currently, the organizers have cancelled this trip. A criminal case has been initiative over the incident. Investigators are questioning the organizer of the trip.