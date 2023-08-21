Search for explorers missing in Moscow sewer tunnel continues — mayor

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The search for the missing participants of the self-organized descent in the Neglinka river sewer tunnel continues, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel, expressing his condolences to the facilities of the victims.

"A horrible tragedy happened in the Neglinka river sewer tunnel. People died during a self-organized descent into the tunnel. The search for the missing people continues," the mayor said.

He underscored that the law enforcement is investigating all circumstances of the incident.

"My condolences to the families and close ones of the victims," the mayor concluded.