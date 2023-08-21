Death toll from Hawaii wildfires climbs to 114 — mayor

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 114; 850 more people are missing, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said on Monday.

"114 individuals have been confirmed deceased, 27 individuals have been identified," he said in a video posted on the County of Maui’s Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to Bissen, the list of missing persons currently contains 850 names. "There is positive news in this number because when this process (the search and rescue operation - TASS) began the missing person list contained over 2,000 names," he said.

Wildfires started on the Hawaiian island of Maui on August 9. Fueled by strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fires quickly reached the city of Lahaina and burned it down, leaving 4,500 people homeless. According to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, the damage is estimated at six billion US dollars.

Maui residents have repeatedly complained about poor support from the US administration. US President Joe Biden and his wife are expected to visit Maui on August 21.