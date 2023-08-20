Rostov Region comes under attack of kamikaze drones; they are all downed – governor

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. An attempted terrorist attack with the use of kamikaze drones was averted in Russia’s southern the Rostov Region, Vasily Golubev, the region’s governor, said on Sunday.

According to the governor, two drones crashed on the territory of a military unit in Kamensk, another drone was downed one kilometer to the north of Novoshakhtinsk, there were no reported casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

"Early this morning, there was an attempted terrorist attack with the use of kamikaze drones in our region," Golubev said. "The drones were successfully engaged by electronic warfare systems. No Air Defense weapons were used due to the small size of the targets.".