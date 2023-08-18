Ukrainian army shells DPR 44 times

DONETSK, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces bombarded the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 44 times during 24 hours firing 150 shells, with six people killed and another 11 wounded, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on Saturday.

"During the past 24 hours the mission reported about 44 cases of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forced. Six deaths among civilians were reported, and 11 civilians suffered wounds of varying severity," the report said.

The Ukrainian army performed 30 shelling attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, 152mm and 155mm artillery guns in the Donetsk direction, 11 - in the Gorlovka direction, one attack in the Yasinovataya direction, and two attacks in the Volnovakha direction, according to the Center.