Ukrainian troops fire 169 rounds at DPR, including cluster munitions — acting head

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired 169 rounds of ammunition at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including cluster munitions, and used a strike drone, DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin said.

"Some 169 rounds have been fired at the republic, including cluster munitions, the use of a strike UAV by the adversary was registered," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushilin specified that three residential buildings and two power facilities in Donetsk and Yasinovataya have been damaged.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that one person was killed in a shelling attack on the city’s Kirovsky District. One man was injured by a Lepestok anti-personnel landmine in Donetsk and another civilian was wounded when Ukrainian troops shelled Yasinovataya.