Firefighters extinguish open fire at site of Makhachkala filling station blast

TASS, August 15. Open burning at the site of an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala has been extinguished, Dagestan’s Emergencies Ministry reported.

"At 01:21 a.m. Moscow time, the open fire was extinguished," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that firefighters have started dismantling the burned structures.

According to the latest data, 12 people were killed and 56 injured. After the explosion, a fire broke out at the filling station, the area of which reached 600 square meters.