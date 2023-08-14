Fire at filling station in Makhachkala caused by explosion — Dagestan head

TASS, August 15. The causes and the nature of the explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala are being determined, with the place of the initial explosion opposite the filling station, Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov told reporters.

"The causes and nature of the explosion are being determined. Tanks opposite the filling station exploded, causing a fire," he said.

Melikov pointed out that all services were working at the scene. “All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the explosion. At the moment, the evacuation to medical facilities is almost complete. <…> An operational headquarters has been set up and I am the head of it. <…> I would like to appeal to all citizens, residents of Makhachkala: keep calm, the situation is under control,” the regional head said.

According to the latest data, 12 people were killed and 56 injured. After the explosion, a fire broke out at the filling station. The fire was localized on the area of 600 square meters.