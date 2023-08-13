Over 2,000 evacuated in Russian Far Eastern region of Primorye amid floods

VLADIVOSTOK, August 13. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Primorye amid floods, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Over 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye," the ministry said in a bulletin. "A total of 28 populated areas have been isolated by water."

"13 temporary shelters have been opened, accommodating 550 people, including over 160 children. Crews of electricians will begin restoring power supplies after water recedes from substations," the bulletin says.

A total of 4,368 houses, 5,654 yards and 43 stretches of car roads remain inundated in 16 municipalities.

Some 653 people and 205 vehicles are involved in the relief effort.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service of the Primorye Region, water will continue to rise at least until August 17.

Heavy rains lashed Primorye between August 9 and 11, dropping up to 188 millimeters of rainfall and causing many rivers to overflow their banks. The cities of Ussuriisk and Spassk-Dalny are the worst-affected areas. The press service of the Ussuriisk city administration told TASS that this year’s flood was the worst in about a decade. A regional-level state of emergency was declared in 21 municipalities of the Primorye region.