Ukrainian forces fire cluster bombs at northwestern Donetsk, says DPR

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military shelled northwestern Donetsk four times on Saturday night, using cluster munitions, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the DPR mission, Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky district came under shelling from 155 mm artillery. The first episode was recorded at 7:05 p.m. and the last at 7:16 p.m. Moscow time. Thirteen shells with cluster sub-munitions were fired into the district.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that a man was killed in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.