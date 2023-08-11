Airspace over Kaluga closed, source in aviation authorities says

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The airspace over Kaluga has been closed, a source in the Russian aviation authorities told TASS.

"The airspace over Kaluga Airport is closed in order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights," the source said.

Since 9:40 a.m., the work of Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport has been limited. It does not receive and does not release airplanes. Arriving planes are transferred to other airports. Earlier, the capital's Vnukovo Airport closed the airspace because of flights of drones.