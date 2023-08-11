Airspace over Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport closed — emergency services

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Flight departures and arrivals at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport have been delayed, emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"The airspace over Vnukovo Airport has been closed, flight departures and arrivals have been delayed," the emergency services said.

According to the data of the airport’s online flight schedule, four departures are being currently delayed due to the closed airspace along with nine arrivals, two of which have been redirected to Domodedovo Airport.

Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier closed its airspace due to drone flights.