ARABATSKAYA STRELKA /Kherson Region/, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on a motor bridge across the Tonky Strait near a resort area in the Kherson Region, wounding a civilian and causing a fire at a gas pipeline, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday from a motorway leading to hotels and beaches in the Arabatskaya Strelka Spit.

The strike was delivered at about 2:30 p.m. Moscow time. The blast was followed by a fire, with the smoke being seen kilometers off the site.

According to Kherson Region’s acting governor Vladimir Saldo, the bridge has no military significance. "The Kiev regime, having embarked on a path of state terrorism, is targeting civilian infrastructure facilities to disturb peaceful life," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to witnesses, three blasts were heard. Four people were inside a car which was hit by a missile fragment. One of them received minor wounds.