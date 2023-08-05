Ukrainian forces hit downtown Donetsk with cluster bombs - DPR emergency services

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have delivered a strike on the center of Donetsk using cluster munitions, the emergency services of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"There was a strike on the center with cluster [bombs]. The cluster [munitions] were exploding in the air," the emergency services said.

A TASS correspondent reported that four explosions were heard on Pushkin Boulevard in downtown Donetsk, as well as multiple, less powerful explosions, and flashes were seen in the sky. Information on damage and casualties is being clarified.

According to the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, 155mm artillery shells were used to shell the city’s Voroshilovsky neighborhood.