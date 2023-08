DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have delivered a strike on the Yasinovatoye district, firing ten rockets from a multiple rocket launcher, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

The shelling was recorded at 3:20 p.m. Moscow time (8:20 a.m.).