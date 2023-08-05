Drone boat discovered in sea near Sevastopol destroyed, says governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. A drone boat found in the sea near Sevastopol has been destroyed, and the movement of water transport has been resumed, the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The drone boat was destroyed by the naval forces at a great distance from the shore in the Sevastopol sea zone. All restrictions on the movement of water transport have been lifted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Razvozhayev said that the drone boat was detected in the open sea near Sevastopol, in connection with which it was decided to limit the movement of small boats. There was no evacuation as the situation was fully under the control of the fleet.