Shooter opens fire near mall in Jerusalem, wounding two people — paper

TEL AVIV, August 1./TASS/. A shooting was reported on Tuesday in the Israeli city of Ma’aleh Adumim on the West Bank near Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred near a shopping mall. Two people were seriously wounded, the paper said, adding that the suspected terrorist was shot dead at the scene.

The shooting was a terrorist attack; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have been briefed and are following the developments, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The prime minister and the defense minister continue to receive the latest updates on the terrorist attack in Ma’aleh Adumim, the Office said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the press service of the Israeli Police confirmed the reports about the shooting attack. The Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical and disaster service, said four people had been wounded, and were receiving medical care. Initial reports said two people had been injured.

According to Channel 12 of Israeli television, the incident occurred near a shopping mall in Ma’aleh Adumim. The attacker, armed with an M16 rifle, opened fire on passers-by and wounded several young people, the TV channel said. One of the onlookers was carrying a weapon, and shot the attacker dead, Channel 12 said.