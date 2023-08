MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. No casualties were reported following a drone strike on a 50-storey skyscraper in the Moscow City business center in downtown of the Russian capital, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to unconfirmed data, there are no casualties following a drone attack on a tower in the IQ-quarter of the Moscow City. The glazing of the facility at the level of the 17th floor sustained damages," the source said.