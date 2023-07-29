Ukrainian army loses three boats, 17 troops in attempt to cross Dnieper River

GENICHESK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces prevented Ukrainian troops from crossing the Dnieper River, destroying three boats and eliminating 17 service members, a Kherson Region emergency official told reporters.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units hit a sabotage and reconnaissance group on an island, destroying a boat and killing five militants from the Ukrainian armed forces. Another strike by Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated a 120 mm mortar crew and ammunition near the Pridpneprovskoye settlement, with five Ukrainian militants killed and another three suffering wounds. The Ukrainian armed forces were prevented from crossing the Dnieper River in the Alexeyevsky Island area. An artillery strike wiped out two boats and 12 militants from the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

The official added that Ukrainian positions had been destroyed near Berislav in the Kakhovka area, where Ukrainian troops were killed and another two suffered wounds.