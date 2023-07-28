Blast rocks oil refinery in Samara

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. An explosive device went off in the territory of an oil refinery in Samara, Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian State Duma (kower parliament house) said on Friday.

"An explosion rocked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara today. According to preliminary data, it was an explosive device," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, no one was injured and no serious damage was done.

Set up in 1945, the Kuibyshev oil refinery is on of the largest oil enterprises in the Samara Region.